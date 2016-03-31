Westdale home is a low dependency home for retired men and women over the age of 65 who prefer not to cope with the responsibility of complete independence. The home is a converted Edwardian house with spacious gardens in a pleasant residential area of West Bridgford. There is easy access to shops and bus services. The care home was founded in 1966 and is owned and managed by a small charitable housing association sponsored by the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Society of Friends (Quakers), although it is not necessary to be a Quaker for residency.

