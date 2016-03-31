Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Westdale Residential Care Home

129 Melton Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham,
NG2 6FG
0115 923 3128
www.westdalecarehome.org.uk

About Westdale Residential Care Home

Westdale home is a low dependency home for retired men and women over the age of 65 who prefer not to cope with the responsibility of complete independence. The home is a converted Edwardian house with spacious gardens in a pleasant residential area of West Bridgford. There is easy access to shops and bus services. The care home was founded in 1966 and is owned and managed by a small charitable housing association sponsored by the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Society of Friends (Quakers), although it is not necessary to be a Quaker for residency.

Accommodation

  • 18Residents
  • 18Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Westdale Quaker Housing Association Limited

Registered manager

Linda Orchard

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP

Facilities

  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017