Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Westleigh Lodge

Nel Pan Lane, Leigh, Wigan,
WN7 5JT
01942 262521
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/westleigh-lodge/

About Westleigh Lodge

Westleigh Lodge is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care on the outskirts of Leigh, near Wigan, with good transport links such as the M6 and M61. All bedrooms are en suite, are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, and some have garden views. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services, and a smoking area. Organised activities include arts and crafts, professional entertainment, pamper days, music therapy, flower arranging, baking, pet therapy and musical events. Outdoor is a courtyard garden plus an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wigan

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Christina Dale

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017