Westleigh Lodge is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care on the outskirts of Leigh, near Wigan, with good transport links such as the M6 and M61. All bedrooms are en suite, are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, and some have garden views. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services, and a smoking area. Organised activities include arts and crafts, professional entertainment, pamper days, music therapy, flower arranging, baking, pet therapy and musical events. Outdoor is a courtyard garden plus an open and secure patio area.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.