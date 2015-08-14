Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Westminster Homecare Limited (Buckinghamshire)

2 Lidstone Court, Uxbridge Road, George Green, Slough,
SL3 6AG
01753 644878
www.whc.uk.com

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Westminster Homecare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
