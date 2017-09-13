Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Westminster Homecare Limited (Chelmsford)

Suites G2, G3, G4, G5, and G6, The Business Centre, Temple Wood Estate, Stock Road, Chelmsford,
CM2 8LP
01245 224818
www.whc.uk.com

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Westminster Homecare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
