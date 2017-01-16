Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Westminster Homecare Limited (Forest Hill)

127 Stanstead Road, Forest Hill, London,
SE23 1HH
020 8690 1155
www.whc.uk.com

Local authority

  • Lewisham

Who runs this service

  • Westminster Homecare Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
