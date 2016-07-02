Westwood Lodge is situated in a quiet residential area of Wigan offering nursing and end-of-life care. The home has en suite bedrooms, and rooms with a walk-in shower and patio doors are available. The purpose-built home is well equipped for wheelchair access and has handrails throughout. There are gardens with lawns and patio areas for all to enjoy and there is an in-house laundry, a catering and dining team as well as a creative activity and recreation team.

