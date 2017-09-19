Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

White Bird Care and Nursing Agency

Bailie Court, 199a North Lane, Aldershot,
GU12 4SY
01276 685415

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • White Bird Care Agency Limited

Registered manager

Ecaterina Mitchell

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
