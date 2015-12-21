White Gables is a converted home offering dementia, nursing and respite care in Skellingthorpe, near Lincoln, easily reached via the A46. Residents have a choice of lounge areas overlooking the garden, including quiet areas and an activity room to pursue hobbies and interests. The home has a GP service and a mobile hairdresser. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include music therapy, flower arranging, animal therapy and local school performances and shows. There_s also an open and secure patio area and a sensory garden.

