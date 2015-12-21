Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

White Gables

Lincoln Road, Skellingthorpe, Lincoln,
LN6 5SA
01522 693790
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/white-gables/

About White Gables

White Gables is a converted home offering dementia, nursing and respite care in Skellingthorpe, near Lincoln, easily reached via the A46. Residents have a choice of lounge areas overlooking the garden, including quiet areas and an activity room to pursue hobbies and interests. The home has a GP service and a mobile hairdresser. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include music therapy, flower arranging, animal therapy and local school performances and shows. There_s also an open and secure patio area and a sensory garden.

Accommodation

  • 55Residents
  • 55Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Lincolnshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Catherine Mitchell

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
