Nursing home

White Rose House

165 Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth,
HD9 3TQ
01484 690100

About White Rose House

White Rose House is located in the Holmfirth area of Huddersfield and cares for both long-term and short-stay residents. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and some rooms have a walk-in shower. White Rose also has a spa, cafe, library, hairdressing salon and free wi-fi for its residents and visitors. The activity team organise a lively and varied programme from gentle exercise classes to arts and crafts, while those who wish to spend time alone can enjoy a walk in the beautiful secure landscaped gardens or in one of the quiet lounges.

Accommodation

  • 64Residents
  • 64Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Kirklees

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Christine Quinn

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

