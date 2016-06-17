Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Whitestone Care

199 - 201 Stoke Road, Slough,
SL2 5AX
0800 085 1254
www.whitestonecare.com

Local authority

  • Slough

Who runs this service

  • Whitestone Care Limited

Registered manager

Obedingwa Dube

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
