Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

WHM Work Connections Supported Living Office

60 Green Lane, Seagrave, Leicester,
LE12 7LU
01509 812004
www.workconnections.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • WHM Work Connections Limited

Registered manager

Elizabeth Wells

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017