Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Wigan Supported Living Service

Hindley Town Hall, Cross Street, Hindley, Wigan,
WN2 3AX
01942 705970

Local authority

  • Wigan

Who runs this service

  • Wigan Council

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017