Domiciliary care

Willflo Care Limited

Jhumat House, 160 London Road, Barking,
IG11 8BB
01708 453018
www.willflocare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • WILLFLO CARE LIMITED

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia
