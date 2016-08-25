Willow Court is in a quiet residential area in Harpenden. This purpose-built care home offers a range of care services both residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short stay breaks, and a day club for those living within the community. The home has a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms, plus the Best Friends Cafe for residents and their visitors, and a a hair and beauty salon. Each bedroom is fully furnished, with en suite facilities, while rooms within the extension to the home include a shower as well. If you enjoy the outdoors, the beautifully landscaped garden has a number of seating areas, a gazebo and plenty of raised flower beds where residents can enjoy a spot of gardening, or simply relax and take in the surroundings. A designated activity care worker is on hand to plan a wide range of activities from arts and crafts and light exercise, to entertainment and days out.

