Windsor Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and respite care in Goole, Yorkshire, near the M62. The quiet lounge has views across the garden while there_s also an entertainment room for pursuing hobbies, with a lounge and in-house bar with dartboard and dominos. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service as well as chiropody and alternative therapies available. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainment, animal therapy and coffee mornings plus regular outings to local places of interest including the local bowling green and Cenotaph Park. Outdoors is a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can use the greenhouse and help keep the raised flowerbeds smart, as well as a patio area.

