Nursing home

Willow Court

Croft Lane, Cherry Willingham, Lincoln,
LN3 4JW
01522 595391
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/willow-court/

About Willow Court

Accommodation

  • 77Residents
  • 77Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Lincolnshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Kerry Hegarty

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
