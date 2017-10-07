Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Wishes Care and Support Yorkshire

153 Fairfax Avenue, Hull,
HU5 4QZ
01482 449735
www.wishescareandsupportservices.com

Local authority

  • Kingston-upon-Hull

Who runs this service

  • Wishes Care and Support Yorkshire Ltd

Registered manager

Denise Mcneil

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017