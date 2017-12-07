Friends of the Elderly Coulsdon comprises two homes: Woodcote Grove and Orford House. Woodcote Grove is a grade II listed Georgian home and provides residential and nursing care. All rooms are spacious, light and airy and have en-suite bathrooms. Woodcote has a range of communal areas, including a cosy lounge and a bright and airy dining room. Orford House is built in the Georgian style and provides residential care. All rooms are fully furnished and have a television point and telephone socket. Orford has a spacious drawing room complete with a baby grand piano, as well as an airy dining room.

