Nursing home

Woodcross Mental Nursing Home (Highfields)

23 Reeves Street, Bloxwich, Walsall,
WS3 2DQ
01922 497394
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/woodcross/

About Woodcross Mental Nursing Home (Highfields)

Woodcross is a purpose-built home offering mental health and respite care in a residential area of Walsall, West Midlands, close to the A34. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities and all have TV points and a nurse call system, and residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with their own belongings. There are quiet lounges plus an entertainment room to pursue hobbies and interests. The home has a GP service and chiropody and alternative therapies are available, while there_s a kitchenette for visitors. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainment, animal therapy, and outings to places of interests including the park, cinema, bowling alley, and shops. Outdoors is a courtyard garden.

Accommodation

  • 44Residents
  • 1Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 19Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 12Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Walsall

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Jonathan Richards

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
