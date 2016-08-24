Woodcross is a purpose-built home offering mental health and respite care in a residential area of Walsall, West Midlands, close to the A34. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities and all have TV points and a nurse call system, and residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with their own belongings. There are quiet lounges plus an entertainment room to pursue hobbies and interests. The home has a GP service and chiropody and alternative therapies are available, while there_s a kitchenette for visitors. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainment, animal therapy, and outings to places of interests including the park, cinema, bowling alley, and shops. Outdoors is a courtyard garden.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.