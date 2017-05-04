Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Woodlands

Bridge Lane, Penrith,
CA11 8GW
01768 867490

Local authority

  • Cumbria

Who runs this service

  • Methodist Homes

Registered manager

Lynne Moor

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
