Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Woodlands Ridge Nursing Home

191 Woodlands Road, Woodlands, Southampton,
SO40 7GL
023 8029 2475
www.contemplation-homes.co.uk

About Woodlands Ridge Nursing Home

Woodlands Ridge in Woodlands, Hampshire is a grand house from the 1900s that has been renovated and refurbished to accommodate 25 residents in single and twin rooms. There is patio access to the extensive gardens, which include several gazebos. Residents are encouraged to bring in personal items, such as ornaments and photographs, for their room to enable them to feel at home.

Accommodation

  • 21Residents
  • 11Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 4Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Contemplation Homes Limited

Registered manager

Karen Knight

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • TV lounge TV lounge
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017