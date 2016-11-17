Woodlands Ridge in Woodlands, Hampshire is a grand house from the 1900s that has been renovated and refurbished to accommodate 25 residents in single and twin rooms. There is patio access to the extensive gardens, which include several gazebos. Residents are encouraged to bring in personal items, such as ornaments and photographs, for their room to enable them to feel at home.

