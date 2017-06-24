Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Woodleigh Healthcare Limited

23 Woodleigh Close, Leicester,
LE5 2HW
0116 243 6199

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • Woodleigh Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Bernadette Charehwa

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
