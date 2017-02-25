Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Worcestershire Domiciliary Care Branch

203 Evesham Road, Headless Cross, Redditch,
B97 5EN
01527 541575
www.heritagecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Worcestershire

Who runs this service

  • Heritage Care Limited

Registered manager

Katie Smith

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
