Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Working Office

2 The Courtyard, Stanmer Village, Stanmer, Brighton,
BN1 9BN
0800 634 3227
www.paramountlive-incare.com

Local authority

  • Brighton & Hove

Who runs this service

  • Paramount Live-in Care LTD

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017