Residential care home

Worsley Lodge

119 Worsley Road, Worsley, Manchester,
M28 2WG
0161 794 0706
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/worsley-lodge/

About Worsley Lodge

Worsley Lodge is a purpose-built home providing residential care in Worsley, Manchester, easily accessible from the M60, M62 and the city centre. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapies available, and a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. Organised activities include arts and crafts, pet therapy, professional entertainment and coffee mornings. Outdoors are large landscaped gardens with mature trees and views of the surrounding countryside, while green-fingered residents might enjoy using the potting shed and helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 33Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 15Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Salford

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies.

