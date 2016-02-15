Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Wymeswold Court

London Lane, Wymeswold, Loughborough,
LE12 6UB
01509 881615
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/wymeswold-court/

About Wymeswold Court

Wymeswold Court is a purpose-built home offering residential and dementia care in a rural village setting in Loughborough, Leicestershire, with the A6 and A46 close by. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, visiting chiropodist and other therapists, and a mobile shop. Organised activities include professional entertainers, music therapy, coffee mornings and regular outings to local places of interest including the library, local parks and museums along with visits to the seaside. Outside is a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds and outdoor area looking good.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 8Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 30Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Karen Holmes

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
