Residential care home

Wyndham House

Martlet Road, Minehead,
TA24 5PR
01643 703934
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Wyndham House

Wyndham House is located in a quiet residential area, just half a mile from the seafront in Minehead. The former country house has a 16-bedded extension which was completed in 2006, and a landscaped garden. All bedrooms have a nurse call system and residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with their own furniture and ornaments. The 16 new bedrooms are spacious, each with an en suite shower and toilet. A well-appointed dining room, as well as pleasant lounge areas and a conservatory, are for the use of residents and their guests. Activities co-ordinators ensure there are daily activities and regular trips out. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

Accommodation

  • 50Residents
  • 22Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 28Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Sharon Watts

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
