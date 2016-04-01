Wyndham House is located in a quiet residential area, just half a mile from the seafront in Minehead. The former country house has a 16-bedded extension which was completed in 2006, and a landscaped garden. All bedrooms have a nurse call system and residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with their own furniture and ornaments. The 16 new bedrooms are spacious, each with an en suite shower and toilet. A well-appointed dining room, as well as pleasant lounge areas and a conservatory, are for the use of residents and their guests. Activities co-ordinators ensure there are daily activities and regular trips out. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

