Located in a rural village near Oxford, Yarnton has been designed with comfort and luxury in mind. The team pride themselves on caring with kindness, something that was highlighted in the home's 'Good' CQC report. With light and airy lounges, there are plenty of places for residents to socialise with loved ones, who are welcome at any time, or to take part in a variety of activities with the dedicated activities leader. There is also a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering. In the dining rooms, resident enjoy home-made meals prepared by the home's award-winning chef manager Marcella Field and her team, who also produce freshly baked cakes daily. Yarnton is surrounded by landscaped gardens, which have raised beds, a water feature and a greenhouse for residents who enjoy a spot of light gardening.

