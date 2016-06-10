Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Yarnton Residential and Nursing Home

Rutten Lane, Yarnton, Kidlington,
OX5 1LW
01865 849195
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-oxfordshire/yarnton-residential-and-nursing-home

About Yarnton Residential and Nursing Home

Located in a rural village near Oxford, Yarnton has been designed with comfort and luxury in mind. The team pride themselves on caring with kindness, something that was highlighted in the home's 'Good' CQC report. With light and airy lounges, there are plenty of places for residents to socialise with loved ones, who are welcome at any time, or to take part in a variety of activities with the dedicated activities leader. There is also a hairdressing salon for those who enjoy a little pampering. In the dining rooms, resident enjoy home-made meals prepared by the home's award-winning chef manager Marcella Field and her team, who also produce freshly baked cakes daily. Yarnton is surrounded by landscaped gardens, which have raised beds, a water feature and a greenhouse for residents who enjoy a spot of light gardening.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
