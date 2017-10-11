Yew Trees care home is situated in Dukinfield and is within easy reach of Ashton-Under-Lyne. The home provides dementia care for 40 residents and also offers day care. The majority of the bedrooms are en suite and there is variety of lounges and dining areas for resident to enjoy as well as a secure courtyard garden, which can be reached through patio doors. Yew Trees' activity provision includes reminiscence, sensory experiences, talking, games aiming to engage fully with every resident.

