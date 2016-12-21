Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Your Life (Cheadle Hulme)

Dutton Court, Station Approach, Cheadle,
SK8 5BF
0161 485 5201
www.yourlife.co.uk

Local authority

  • Stockport

Who runs this service

  • Yourlife Management Services Limited

Registered manager

Nina Davies

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
