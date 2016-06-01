Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Zinnia Care Limited

Innovation House, 39 Mark Road, Hemel Hempstead,
HP2 7DN
01442 234780

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Zinnia Care Ltd

Registered manager

Nkechi Enweremadu

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
