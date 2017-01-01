Financing care
Financing home alterations
Home adaptations can help an older person live independently and stay in their own home for longer. We explain possible funding options for home alterations, including local authority grants and self-funding. In many cases, a combination of funding sources might be used.
Getting local authority funding for home alterationsLocal authorities may help to fund alterations to enable older people to continue living at home: we explain how to get the necessary assessments.
Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG)The Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) is available to people meeting certain eligibility criteria. We explain what these are and how to apply.
Financial assistance for home repairsLocal authorities, mainly in Northern Ireland, have discretionary powers to help with urgent home alterations, improvements and repairs. We explain what's on offer and how to find out more.
Home Improvement AgenciesHome Improvement Agencies, also sometimes known as Staying Put or Care and Repair schemes, offer specialist support and advice for older and disabled people.
Self-funding home alterationsWithout local authority funding, your relative may need to use their income and savings, a personal loan, benefits such as the attendance allowance, grants from charities, or equity release.
