Financing care
Gifting assets and property
Local authority funding for care is financially assessed, as are some benefits. If your relative has capital over a certain amount, it is unlikely they will be eligible for such funding. However, gifting money or gifting property isn't a way around this as there are implications for both the person giving away the assets and the person receiving them.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.
In this guide
-
What are the rules for gifting assets?We explain the rules and legal implications of transferring property, including the deliberate deprivation of assets.
-
Legal transfer of propertyThere are many potential complications here, and independent financial advice is essential. We take a look at inheritance tax, sharing a home and the implications of gifting a home.
-
Other things to consider when gifting assetsA checklist of other implications of this important, permanent decision, including the risk of incurring capital gains tax, and information about lifetime trusts.