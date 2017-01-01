Financing care
Managing your relative’s financial affairs
If your relative is struggling to manage their financial affairs, they might need someone they can trust to step in and help. To guide you through this sensitive issue, we look at the why, when and how of managing your relative’s finances, from early steps to taking power of attorney.
In this guide
When should you consider managing your relative's finances?Your relative might need help with their financial affairs if they have physical disabilities or have an illness such as dementia affecting whether they can make decisions.
Helping with day-to-day financesLearn how you can help your relative to deal with financial and other organisations, including using third party mandates. We suggest you carry out a ‘mini audit’ to decide how you can help.
Power of attorneyWhat is a Lasting Power of Attorney? How do you set one up and how do you use it?
Power of attorney in Northern IrelandHere we look at the different types of power of attorney for Northern Ireland and explain how to set them up and how they work.
Power of attorney in ScotlandHere we look at the different types of power of attorney for Scotland and explain how to set them up and how they work.
Real-life stories
Sophie53, OxfordSophie’s mother is 87 and has become increasingly forgetful over the last ten years. Sophie began to help run her finances, which includes getting a Lasting Power of Attorney in place.Read Sophie's story
Nigel65, West MidlandsNigel’s mother had a stroke four years ago and suffers from dementia, which could have caused problems with setting up a Lasting Power of Attorney, had they not planned ahead.Read Nigel's story
