Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)

National network of free advice centres that can give advice on managing your relative’s affairs.

Telephone: 08454 04 05 06 (Consumer helpline)

Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk

The Court of Protection

If you need to make decisions for, or manage the affairs of, someone who lacks mental capacity and does not have a power of attorney in place.

Telephone: 0300 456 4600 (Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm)

Telephone: 020 7947 6000 (emergency applications – out of hours)

Website: www.gov.uk/court-of-protection

Office of Care and Protection – Northern Ireland

Telephone: 028 9072 4733

Website: www.nidirect.gov.uk/managing-your-affairs-and-enduring-power-of-attorney

Office of the Public Guardian – England and Wales

Apply for a POA, register a POA.

Telephone: 0300 456 0300

Website: www.gov.uk/government/organisations/office-of-the-public-guardian

Office of the Public Guardian – Scotland

Telephone: 01324 678 300

Website: www.publicguardian-scotland.gov.uk

Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA)

Find an expert financial adviser in your area that specialises in issues affecting older people, including power of attorney.

Telephone: 0845 303 2909

Website: www.societyoflaterlifeadvisers.co.uk

Page last reviewed: January 2015

Next review due: November 2017