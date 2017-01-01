Arranging a funeral
Useful websites for arranging a funeral
We have put together a list of websites that can be useful when you are arranging a funeral.
GOV.UK
The UK government website has lots of information relating to forms and procedure surrounding the arrangements for a funeral. Follow these links in particular:
Funeral Payments
Official cremation forms
Information for when someone dies abroad
National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD)
One of two funeral associations with a code of practice for its members (see also the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors). There is also a searchable database to find local funeral directors.
Website: www.nafd.org.uk
National Association of Memorial Masons (NAMM)
Use this website to find a mason in your area.
Website: www.namm.org.uk
National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF)
One of two funeral associations with a code of practice for its members (see also the National Association of Funeral Directors). There is also a searchable database to find local funeral directors.
Website: www.saif.org.uk
The Natural Death Centre
A helpful resource if you are arranging a funeral with using a funeral director.
Website: www.naturaldeath.org.uk
Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI)
If you would like your relative's ashes to be scattered at sea, a local branch of the RNLI might be able to do this for you.
Website: www.rnli.org
Page first published: December 2015
Next review due: October 2017