Caring for someone who is older, disabled or seriously ill can have a huge impact on your own life. We offer advice on how to look after yourself and get the support you need.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.