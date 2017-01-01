For carers
Carers' rights at work
In this guide we explain what you’re entitled to in your workplace as a carer - including your right to request flexible working, take time off for emergencies and work without discrimination.
In this guide
-
Flexible workingFlexible working can help you balance your caring responsibilities with paid employment. We explain your rights and how to apply.
-
Taking time off for emergenciesIf you’re a carer, family emergencies that mean you have to take time off work is more likely to crop up than for other employees.
-
Taking a longer break from workFind out what to do if you need a longer period of time off work, perhaps to provide end-of-life care or to cope with a bereavement.
-
Protection from discriminationRead our advice on what to do if you feel that you've been treated unfairly at work as a result of being a carer.
Useful organisations and websites
