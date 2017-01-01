First steps when someone dies
Useful websites when someone dies
We have put together a list of organisations and websites that can be useful when someone close to you has just died.
GOV.UK
The UK Government website has lots of information on where the registry offices are, how a coroner works and how to register a death abroad.
To find your local registry office
England and Wales: Searchable map of local registry offices
Northern Ireland: List of district registry offices
Scotland: List of registration offices
To find out more about coroner service
For more information on how it works if a death is referred to a coroner, read this downloadable guide
To register a death abroad
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has information on how to register a death abroad and order a consular death registration certificate.
The British embassy or consulate in the country where your relative or friend died can also provide support.
To order death certificates
Contact the General Registry Office to order more copies of the death certificate if your relative or friend died more than six months ago.
NHS
Useful information and statistics about organ donation.
The Scottish Government
The devolved government for Scotland has responsibility for health and justice matters, read their downloadable guide to what to do after a death in Scotland.
Page first published: December 2015
Next review due: October 2017