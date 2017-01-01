Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

If you provide care for a relative, friend or neighbour, there will be times when you need to take a break: to attend appointments or simply to take time out. We explain the respite care options available, how to choose and finance this type of care, and what benefits it can offer you and the person you care for.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.

Real-life stories

  • Hubert

    83, Oxford
    Hubert kept a positive attitude and took breaks when he could during 12 years of caring for his wife Phoebe, who suffered from advancing dementia. They shared their Oxfordshire home until she died.
    Read Hubert's story

  • Ken

    72, Culloden
    Ken’s mother-in-law Elizabeth was becoming increasingly forgetful. He and his wife were providing constant support and knew that Elizabeth would need care while they were away on holiday.
    Read Ken's story

Useful organisations and websites

For taking a break from caring we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website addresses.
Learn more about Useful organisations and websites  
