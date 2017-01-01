For carers
Respite care
If you provide care for a relative, friend or neighbour, there will be times when you need to take a break: to attend appointments or simply to take time out. We explain the respite care options available, how to choose and finance this type of care, and what benefits it can offer you and the person you care for.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
In this guide
What is respite care?Respite care offers a break from caring. Here we explain why respite care is important and the different options available.
Types of respite care for the elderlyThere are a number of options for respite care, including day care centres, domiciliary care and respite care in care homes.
Respite holidaysHere we explain the options for taking a break from caring, whether that is a holiday with the person you care for, or a little time apart.
What are the benefits and drawbacks of respite care?Respite care can have positive benefits for both you and your relative. But there are potential difficulties, too. Here we highlight the pros and cons.
Arranging respite careWe give you information about who provides respite care, how to access services and tips for choosing something suitable for your relative.
Financing respite careHow to finance respite care, including local authority funding, direct payments and self-funding.
Checklist for considerations when arranging day careThe location, transport and cost of day care always need to be established first when thinking about this form of respite care.
Checklist for considerations when choosing respite careChoosing respite care is similar to choosing a care home. Even if the stay is temporary, important checks need to be made. Here we list them all.
Real-life stories
-
Hubert83, OxfordHubert kept a positive attitude and took breaks when he could during 12 years of caring for his wife Phoebe, who suffered from advancing dementia. They shared their Oxfordshire home until she died.Read Hubert's story
-
Ken72, CullodenKen’s mother-in-law Elizabeth was becoming increasingly forgetful. He and his wife were providing constant support and knew that Elizabeth would need care while they were away on holiday.Read Ken's story