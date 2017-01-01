There may be times when you need to have a conversation with a relative about their future, but knowing what to say can be difficult. Our guide offers advice about effective communication, helping both parties to get the best out of difficult discussions.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.