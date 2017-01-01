For carers
Talking about care options
There may be times when you need to have a conversation with a relative about their future, but knowing what to say can be difficult. Our guide offers advice about effective communication, helping both parties to get the best out of difficult discussions.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
Starting a conversationIt can be difficult to broach a subject that might upset a loved one. If you need to discuss something important, such as setting up a power of attorney, a little planning should help things go more smoothly.
How to communicate effectivelyGet the best out of a discussion with your relative, learning how best to voice concerns and the importance of listening and body language.
How to deal with difficult conversationsWe help you to understand your relative’s reaction and offer advice on how to overcome common challenges.
Elizabeth63, BrightonElizabeth discussed care plans with her elderly parents well in advance of the time when they might need more help.Read Elizabeth's story
Geoff68, CaernarfonGeoff shared his home with his mother following her discharge from hospital. She later moved into a care home where she had more company.Read Geoff's story
For talking about care options we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website addresses.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites