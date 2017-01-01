Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Care Information Scotland

A telephone and website service providing information about care services for older people living in Scotland.

Helpline: 08456 001 001

Website: www.careinfoscotland.co.uk

Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC)

Free advice on housing options for people in later life. The EAC website features two sites now combined into one: HousingCare.org and FirstStop.

Telephone: 0800 377 7070

Website: www.eac.org.uk/www.housingcare.org/www.firststopadvice.co.uk

GOV.UK

To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about local authority care homes and the care needs and financial assessments.

Website (UK): www.gov.uk

Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk

Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk

Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

Independent Age

A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their advice service and range of guides and publications.

Advice line: 0800 319 6789

Website: www.independentage.org

Regulation and inspection of care homes

For information about care homes in your area and the most recent reports on how they meet national standards.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) – England

Telephone: 03000 616161 (national customer service centre)

Website: www.cqc.org.uk

Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) – Northern Ireland

Telephone: 028 9051 7500

Website: www.rqia.org.uk

Care Inspectorate – Scotland

Telephone: 0845 600 9527

Website: www.careinspectorate.com

Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) – Wales

Telephone: 0300 062 5609 (North Wales)

Telephone: 01267 245160 (South West Wales)

Telephone: 0300 062 8888 (South East Wales)

Website: www.csiw.wales.gov.uk

Page last reviewed: December 2016

Next review due: July 2019