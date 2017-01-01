Care homes
Useful organisations and websites for choosing care homes
Care Information Scotland
A telephone and website service providing information about care services for older people living in Scotland.
Helpline: 08456 001 001
Website: www.careinfoscotland.co.uk
Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC)
Free advice on housing options for people in later life. The EAC website features two sites now combined into one: HousingCare.org and FirstStop.
Telephone: 0800 377 7070
Website: www.eac.org.uk/www.housingcare.org/www.firststopadvice.co.uk
GOV.UK
To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about local authority care homes and the care needs and financial assessments.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk
Independent Age
A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their advice service and range of guides and publications.
Advice line: 0800 319 6789
Website: www.independentage.org
Regulation and inspection of care homes
For information about care homes in your area and the most recent reports on how they meet national standards.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) – England
Telephone: 03000 616161 (national customer service centre)
Website: www.cqc.org.uk
Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) – Northern Ireland
Telephone: 028 9051 7500
Website: www.rqia.org.uk
Care Inspectorate – Scotland
Telephone: 0845 600 9527
Website: www.careinspectorate.com
Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) – Wales
Telephone: 0300 062 5609 (North Wales)
Telephone: 01267 245160 (South West Wales)
Telephone: 0300 062 8888 (South East Wales)
Website: www.csiw.wales.gov.uk
Page last reviewed: December 2016
Next review due: July 2019