Find out what support is available to help you through an emotionally draining time.

Learn about funding options for care homes and care at home together with gifting assets, power of attorney and attendance allowance.

Care homes Jenny's story

Jenny 60, Banbury

Jenny found care homes for her mother, who was nearly blind, and her father, who suffered from Alzheimer’s. She also helped her husband choose a care home for his mother.

"The problem is that when you are looking for a home it’s usually because of a crisis. They’re either in hospital and you’ve got to get them out to unblock the bed - while social services are saying ‘this is the only place we are prepared to pay for’ - or there’s some sort of crisis at home. You might have great big tick lists of things to look for, but you haven’t actually got that much choice. Help us improve care Have you had experience of a care home behaving in an unfair, unclear or misleading way? Have you had reason to complain about a care home and been discouraged, unable to complain or experienced problems as a result of complaining? Which? wants to hear about it.



Care homes - gaining a general impression We always visited. We got a general impression and some idea of staffing levels – whether there seemed to be enough staff around. One home proudly said the residents could get up when they liked and that some stayed in their bedclothes until lunchtime. "It’s a good sign if the manager takes you into their office, and talks about the ethos of the place." But when I asked, there was only one care assistant for about 15 patients, so it was no surprise some of the residents didn’t get dressed! It wasn’t their choice, it was that no one could help them. At another, residents were given the option of being helped downstairs, but if they stayed in their room, they were stuck there for hours.