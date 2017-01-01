Housing options
Choosing and buying home care products
The range of products that are available to help older people remain as independent as possible at home is large and ever-growing. Here we explain how you set about finding out what is available.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, guidance is available about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
In this guide
-
Finding out what home care products are availableObtaining independent living products for your relative can improve their safety and wellbeing and also ensure they stay independent for longer.
-
Getting assistance from your local authorityIf you’re getting more than a simple piece of equipment, get professional advice, which could include a care needs assessment.
-
Returning goods and shopping onlineLearn about your consumer rights when buying equipment or services for a disability of health condition from a shop, online or at home.
