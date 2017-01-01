Housing options
Eating and drinking
Preparing and enjoying food is an important part of independent living. From mugs and cutlery to ovens and kitchen utilities, we give advice to ensure your relative can continue to enjoy the kitchen in a safe way.
In this guide
-
Kitchen safetyWe give advice on positioning of food and utensils and ensuring there is room to sit, possibly on a perching stool, plus choosing dishwashers suitable for the older person.
-
Kitchen appliancesHaving the right kitchen appliances is an important part of how comfortable your relative feels in the kitchen. Small adjustments can make a big difference.
-
Tin openers, knives and other kitchen utensilsFind out how everyday kitchen utensils such as knives and tin openers can be adapted so your relative can continue to cook their favourite food.
-
Mugs, cutlery and other eating equipmentIf your relative is finding it difficult to grip and hold items likes knives and forks, there’s a large range of specially-adapted kitchenware available.
-
Preparing hot drinksThere are are a number of potential solutions if your relative is starting to have problems making hot drinks by using their kettle - we take you through your options.
Useful organisations and websites
