In this guide we provide practical information on how you can support your loved one’s wellbeing on a day-to-day basis by helping them to stay mentally and physically active at home and when they are out-and-about.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.
In this guide
Physical exerciseStaying physically active is a very important part of keeping healthy and happy in older age.
Cognitive exercise and mental healthCognitive exercise can help us maintain our mental health as we age. Find out more about cognitive exercise and the benefits for elderly people and individuals coping with dementia.
Reading and writingMaintaining reading and writing skills as you get older can make a big difference to your quality of life. Read our information about the benefits and how to provide support.
GardeningGardening is a source of joy for many people. Find out how to support your loved one's passion for gardening, even if they have a physical disability or dementia.
Watching the television comfortablyWe list some devices that make a television as user-friendly as possible for your relative, including easy-to-handle remotes and volume controls. Find out about the age for a free TV licence too.
Radar keysA Radar key allows disabled people to open locked accessible toilets all over the UK. Find out more about how to find Radar toilets and how to apply here.
Travelling by carIf you’re travelling by car with an elderly relative, there are a number of things to consider to make the journey as pleasant as possible for your loved one.
Day trips and going on holidayWhether you’re planning to take a break abroad or in another part of the UK, there are things to consider to make sure the holiday is enjoyable for you and your relative.
