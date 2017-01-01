If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Lynne is 82 and lives with her husband John in West Wales. She found getting up and down stairs was painful at times, so they installed a stair lift.

"I had a hip replaced seven years ago, and I needed a new knee four years ago. They have been very successful but the other joints are deteriorating and I can tell I’m going to need other replacements eventually.

Over the last six months or so, I’ve had problems with my back that made going up stairs quite painful at times. But at the age of 82 I’m quite happy to deal with what comes my way and make life as easy as possible! So we thought it might be worth having a stair lift.

Choosing the manufacturer

We got in some brochures and looked at a few DVDs from suppliers, then we rang one firm up. They were installing another stair lift in the area so they had a representative nearby. He was extremely helpful and spent a lot of time here, explained everything very carefully and wasn’t pushy. Perhaps we ought to have talked to some other firms but we were very impressed with their representative so we decided to go ahead with it. We’d made up our mind to have it and we liked the idea that it was entirely British made.