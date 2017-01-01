If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Tina’s parents-in-law moved into part of her house and had been there for three years when her 90-year-old mother-in-law Alice had a stroke.

“Here in Scotland the care system is fantastic. As soon the hospital said we can discharge you, a care manager ran us through everything we needed to know. She visits us about every three months and says, ‘OK, you need this that and the other, and perhaps you need this?’

The district nurse comes every week for a general check, and we have a stroke nurse to make sure Alice has everything she’s entitled to. She’s great because she knows what the next stage is. Even the optician and the dentist come to the house. If you’re going to have a stroke, come to Scotland!

When she first had the stroke, Alice had nil mobility. She was slurring, her face had fallen on one side, she couldn’t move her arms or legs. With stroke victims, a lot depends on how much they put in themselves, and after about a month Alice got the idea that she could do something if she worked at it. She’s now got mobility back in one arm, she can move her legs, but she can’t support her own weight.