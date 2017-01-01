Housing options
Property downsizing
Property downsizing is the process of moving into a smaller property. It can improve quality of life and free up capital, but it's a major decision. Here we explain the options, the possible benefits and when it may be suitable.
In this guide
Why should your relative downsize?Downsizing might allow your relative to live independently more easily if their health or mobility have declined, or they are feeling lonely, or want to free up capital.
What are the options for property downsizing?An overview of property downsizing options: staying on the property ladder, renting, moving to a park home, council or housing association tenants.
Checklists for planning ahead to make the right movePractical advice on property downsizing: researching transport links, quality of life and safety of new areas, and other potential challenges.
Organising a move into a smaller propertyMoving home can be especially stressful for older people. We explain how to get support, maybe using senior relocation services, and the value of advance planning and de-cluttering.
CohousingThis guide explains what cohousing is, how communities work and the potential advantages and disadvantages for older people.
Real-life stories
Mary78, PembrokeshireMary was 68 when her husband died unexpectedly. They lived in a large house in the Welsh countryside. She later downsized to a bungalow in a town four miles away, and she planned the move very thoroughly.Read Mary's story
