Mary was 68 when her husband died. They lived in a large house in the Welsh countryside, but she later downsized to a bungalow in a nearby town, and she planned the move very thoroughly.

"After a year I felt that there was no point having a large house to maintain when I didn’t need it, and which was expensive to heat and run. My son lives nearby and at one point he and his family were going to move into the house and I was going to live with them in an extension. It became clear that this wouldn’t be the right thing for us – but it was important that we discussed it.

I thought I’d rather be somewhere where I didn’t have to get in the car for absolutely everything and I wanted to be in a town within easy reach of the shops. I also felt it would be nicer to get to know more people locally. Another thing was that the garden was very large and took a lot of work, including coping with machinery. I didn’t want to employ people to do that – I’m quite self-sufficient by nature!

I drove round the locality, looking at all the possible estates within easy distance of the town and when I turned in to this road, it just had a good feeling about it. My daughter came and she said, ‘This is really nice.’