Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

To help you make a more informed decision about choosing a retirement village, here is a brief description of some of the larger companies that offer properties in retirement villages around the UK.

Audley Retirement Villages

Audley offers 12 retirement villages around England, from Yorkshire to Devon, with three more in development. It also offers care at home services.

McCarthy and Stone

McCarthy and Stone have retirement properties all over the UK. They offer retirement apartments, assisted living apartments and a range of care and support services.

Retirement Villages

There are around ten villages built by Retirement Villages and spread across the Home Counties, the south west and the east of England. Most properties offer independent living only, but some sites also offer residential care, nursing care and specialist dementia care.

Richmond Villages

Owned by Bupa, Richmond Villages offers luxury homes in five retirement villages for people aged over 55. Two of the sites have spas and the company has two further villages in development. It also offers care at home services, plus a residential care home and specialist dementia care.

More information

Page last reviewed: December 2016

Next review due: May 2019